Paul Pierce’s Video Hinting At His Next Move Is Going Viral

Three weeks after being let go by ESPN, Paul Pierce appeared to hint at the next step for him on social media on Monday.

Let’s just say, if this is Pierce’s next career venture, it will look a lot different than what we’ve seen him doing previously. Earlier today, the onetime NBA champion posted a video clip on his Instagram story showing him in what he called “The Lab.”

It looks like Pierce was in a marijuana growing facility, which could mean he’s getting involved the very lucrative cannabis industry, either through investing or producing/selling.

Whatever he’s got planned, it’s “coming soon” according to Pierce.

Paul Pierce is in the lab. “Coming soon…” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z9QGf5PnOl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 26, 2021

A 10-time All-Star during his playing days, Pierce was fired by ESPN on April 5 after sharing inappropriate videos of himself partying and gambling with exotic dancers.

At the time, Pierce cryptically said that “big things were coming” and later told TMZ that he would “bounce back like never before … that’s all you gotta know.”

Perhaps this is what he was referring to.