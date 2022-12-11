Breaking: Legendary NBA Star Died Sunday Morning

BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: A general view during Game One of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A legendary NBA star and former head coach reportedly died on Sunday morning.

According to longtime Boston Celtics insider Bob Ryan, legendary NBA figure Paul Silas has died at the age of 79 years old.

"I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age 79. To watch him play was a joy. To be his friend was an honor," he reported on Sunday morning.

Silas, the father of Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, played in the NBA from 1964-80. He won three championships as a player and made two All-Star games.

He starred collegiately at Creighton, where he was an All-American and had his jersey retired.

Silas went into coaching after his playing career, spending 1980-2012 as a coach. He was the head coach of the Hornets, Cavaliers and Bobcats.

Our thoughts are with Silas' friends and family members during this tragic time on Sunday morning. May he rest in peace