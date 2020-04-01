PETA Has Reportedly Sent A Letter To Shaquille O’Neal

Over the past week, one Netflix show has taken the world by storm and now has one of the NBA’s best in some hot water.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” follows the lives of some of the most notorious keepers of big cats from around the country. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made an appearance in the documentary from a visit he made to one of the parks.

Since the documentary came out, O’Neal was forced to defend his actions. Animal rights activists called out Shaq after the owner of the zoo he visited as arrested.

Well, the latest shots came from PETA, which sent O’Neal a lengthy letter. According to a report from TMZ, the letter scolded Shaq for his relationship with Jeff Lowe – one of the people from the documentary.

Here’s part of the letter, from TMZ:

“It’s clear that you love tigers, and we hope you will dissociate yourself from people who profit from abusing, breeding, and exploiting them…Will you please make it clear right away that you don’t desire to have an ongoing relationship with Lowe? As long as he continues to use your name to support his abusive business, you will be tied to animal suffering. “Instead, please help these tigers. Help us shut down these hellholes, move the animals to reputable sanctuaries, and keep them out of the hands of abusers.”

The nature of Shaq’s relationship with Lowe remains a mystery.

However, the NBA legend immediately distance himself from Joe Exotic – the former owner of the zoo who was arrested.

“I was just a visitor,” Shaq said. “I met this guy –[he’s] not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him. I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

PETA clearly isn’t happy either way.