The Los Angeles Clippers stunned the NBA community on Monday afternoon with the firing of head coach Doc Rivers. According to a new report, two NBA teams have already contacted Rivers for their respective head coaching jobs.

There was some speculation the Clippers would move on from Rivers following their 3-1 collapse to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. But it all seemed too far-fetched – apparently it wasn’t.

Rivers is no longer the head coach of the Clippers as the organization tries to change course before the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, two teams have reportedly already reached out to Rivers for their respective head coach positions.

Per a report from NBA insider Marc Spears, the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have already reached out to Rivers.

Doc Rivers managing a team on the rise like the Pelicans would be fascinating to watch. New Orleans’ young core, consisting of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, would greatly benefit from Rivers’ experience and knowledge.

It’s hard to imagine Rivers heading to Philly, though. Many have tried to make Sixers a true contender, but it still feels like the organization’s a few years away from being capable of winning an NBA Finals, unless they were able to pull together a blockbuster trade this off-season.

Currently, former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni is regarded as the reported top candidate for the Sixers job.

There’s also a question of whether Rivers wants to coach anymore. At 58-years-old and with a championship already on his resume, the former Clippers coach may be content on moving on from coaching.

For now, though, all reports indicate Rivers will land back on his feet with another head coach position in the NBA.