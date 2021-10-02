6 Teams Rumored To Have Interest In Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons era in Philadelphia may soon be coming to an end as he continues his holdout from the 76ers.

Simmons is reportedly willing to sit out the entire upcoming season to prove he is finished with the team. According to multiple reports, the former No. 1 overall pick is “done” playing with star big man Joel Embiid.

But which teams would be willing to trade for Simmons? Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Keith Pompey reported this week that a handful of teams have interest in Simmons.

Actually, six teams have reportedly reached out to Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

Here’s the list of teams, from Pompey’s report:

“A league source said the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are still inquiring about Simmons’ availability,” Pompey wrote on Saturday.

It’s unclear if Simmons would be willing to play for any of these teams. He obviously wants to go somewhere where he would be able to compete for an NBA title.

None of those teams are really built to compete for a title right now.

Where will Simmons end up next?