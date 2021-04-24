The Philadelphia 76ers are a bit short-handed this afternoon against the Milwaukee Bucks. Earlier today, the 76ers announced that All-Star center Joel Embiid will not suit up due to a shoulder injury. It’s unclear how much time he’ll have to miss because of this injury.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the injury first occurred during the 76ers’ loss to the Bucks on Thursday night.

Embiid has been sensational this season for Philadelphia, averaging 30.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

It’ll be tough to replace that kind of production, especially against a formidable opponent like Milwaukee.

The Sixers say Joel Embiid (shoulder) will now not play tonight against Milwaukee … so it might be a touch too soon to say the Bucks are locked into No. 3 in the East. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 24, 2021

Injuries have plagued Joel Embiid in the past, but he’s been relatively healthy this season. In fact, this is the first game he’s missing since April 4.

Depending on how much time Embiid misses due to this shoulder injury, the 76ers could potentially drop a spot or two in the Eastern Conference standings. For now, they’re currently the second seed and are only 0.5 game back of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot.

The Bucks-76ers game is currently being aired on ESPN. We’ll find out soon enough if Doc Rivers’ squad can pull out a win without its best player on the floor.

After this afternoon’s game, the Philadelphia Sixers will get a day off before they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Maybe then they’ll have Embiid back in the lineup.