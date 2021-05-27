On Thursday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers had an important announcement to share regarding the fan who dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook last night.

A little over 12 hours after the incident occurred, the 76ers revoked this fan’s season tickets and banned him from the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

“After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately,” the 76ers said in a statement. “In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.”

The 76ers also apologized to Westbrook in their statement.

“We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable an disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena.”

Philadelphia had no choice but to be harsh with its punishment. There’s just no room for this type of behavior.

Westbrook has not yet commented on the 76ers’ decision. He’s most likely pleased with the decision considering what he had to say during his postgame press conference.

“To be completely honest, this s*** is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook said. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f*** they want to do — it’s just out of pocket,” Westbrook said. “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.”

We’re hoping this is the last time we see fans do something this foolish at a sporting event.