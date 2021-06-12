Danny Green left the court early in Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks due to a calf injury. On Saturday afternoon, the team received an update on the veteran guard’s status.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green is expected to miss two-to-three weeks due to a right calf strain. This means he’ll miss the rest of the 76ers’ second-round matchup with the Hawks.

Green has been a key contributor for Philadelphia this entire season, averaging 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers hinted at Green missing an extended period of time during his postgame press conference on Friday night.

“The next guy has to step up. Not sure who that is going to be yet,” Rivers said, via ESPN. “I’m not ruling Danny out, but I’m pretty much ruling him out. I doubt if he plays the next game.”

So who will step up during Green’s absence? As of right now, all signs point to Furkan Korkmaz, who had 14 points for the 76ers in Game 3.

Korkmaz spoke to the media after the game about what his role may look like in the coming days.

“I don’t know the situation about Danny right now but it doesn’t matter who is in, who is out, we just need to step up. I just need to step up if I need to and I will do it,” Korkmaz said. “I am ready. I hope it’s not serious. I hope we’re going to get everybody healthy. But if he’s out, I’m definitely ready to step up.”

Philadelphia will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead over Atlanta when the series resumes on Monday.