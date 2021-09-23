76ers Reportedly Make Significant Announcing Hire

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making history thanks to their newest play-by-play announcing hire.

According to Austin Karp of the Sports Business Journal, the 76ers are hiring Kate Scott as their new play-by-play announcer. She will be the second female play-by-play announcer in major pro sports, joining Lisa Byington who’s with the Bucks.

“Source says the 76ers are set to hire @katetscott as the new play-by-play announcer, becoming the 2nd full-time female play-by-play voice for a major pro U.S. team,” Karp reported via Twitter. “Bucks hired Lisa Byington earlier this month. Scott has been with @Pac12Network since 2015.”

Scott has been with the Pac-12 Network since 2015. It’s long overdue she gets a major promotion. It sounds like the Sixers are giving her the opportunity.

Source says the 76ers are set to hire @katetscott as the new play-by-play announcer, becomg the 2nd full-time female play-by-play voice for a major pro U.S. team. Bucks hired Lisa Byington earlier this month. Scott has been with @Pac12Network since 2015. More coming in @sbjsbd — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 23, 2021

Congrats, Kate!

The new play-by-play announcer is heading to Philadelphia at a very intriguing time.

Ben Simmons wants out of Philly. The rising star has reportedly made the decision to skip the 76ers’ training camp. He wants to be traded ahead of the 2021-22 season and has no intentions of playing for the Sixers.

Philadelphia is reportedly holding off on a trade for now though. The Sixers would be wise to wait this out until a team gets desperate and sells the house to acquire Simmons.

As long as Simmons is around though, there’s going to be drama within the 76ers’ locker room.