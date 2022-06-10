Adam Sandler's Comment About Philadelphia Fans Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Actor Adam Sandler is seen filming scenes on the set of Netflix feature film "Hustle" on September 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Adam Sandler has received a lot of praise this week due to his performance in Netflix's Hustle. This sports drama film officially released on Wednesday.

In the film, Sandler plays an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers named Stanley Sugerman. His goal is to find the "next big thing" for the franchise.

Sandler's character eventually meets Bo Cruz, played by Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez. They build a very special bond over the course of the film.

At one point during the movie, Sandler made a comment about Philadelphia's fan base that is going viral on social media this Friday.

"Philadelphia, baby… Best sports fans in the world. Actually the worst, but that’s what makes them the best," Sandler says in Hustle.

Let's just say there are a lot of basketball fans who agree with this statement.

Philadelphia fans are very passionate about their sports teams, there's no doubt about that.

While they may be too hard on their players at times, the reality is Philadelphia fans just really want to see their sports teams win. That's what makes them "the best" like Sandler said.