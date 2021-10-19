Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, has weighed in on the Ben Simmons controversy.

Simmons wants to be traded, and he’s willing to sacrifice his integrity to make is plausible. The Philadelphia 76ers forward was kicked out of practice on Tuesday after he refused to participate in a defensive drill. It’s all a strategy by Simmons to force Philly’s hand to trade him.

This isn’t anything new within the NBA. It’s been happening for years. But it’s still a disturbing trend that Silver would like to see gone away with.

Silver joined ESPN’s Malika Andrews on The Jump on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Simmons situation.

“For those who have been at this a long time, this is nothing new,” Silver said of Simmons’ desire to be traded. “… There’s a reason we have contracts in this league.”

That’s not all he had to say. Take a look.

The NBA certainly has an issue surrounding player loyalty.

We’ve seen superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant jump ship to join contenders far too often. It’s a problem Adam Silver would like to fix.

The Ben Simmons situation, meanwhile, appears beyond repair. He’s willing to sacrifice his paychecks to get out of Philadelphia. The 76ers don’t have many options outside of trading or releasing him.

There’s no doubt Silver will have more to say about the Simmons situation in coming weeks.

The NBA commissioner, in the meantime, has to figure out a way to keep players from jumping ship. It’s happening far too often.