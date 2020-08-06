Adrian Wojnarowski Shares The Latest On Ben Simmons’ Status

The Philadelphia 76ers’ already rocky restart took a brutal turn on Wednesday when Ben Simmons suffered a potentially serious knee injury.

Simmons came down with a partial subluxation of his left patella during the third quarter of last night’s win over the Washington Wizards. The 6-foot-10 All-Star’s kneecap popped out of place but reset on its own.

Right now, the 76ers are weighing their options for Simmons, the team’s third-leading scorer, second-leading rebounder and leading assist man. All that has been said is that he is out indefinitely.

This afternoon, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the timetable for Simmons’ return is “unclear” and the team is hoping he won’t need his knee scoped. If that happens, his season will be over.

Evaluating the medical options on Ben Simmons could extend a few days and the hope would be to avoid a season-ending scope on that left knee. For now, the timetable on a return is unclear. https://t.co/c57GY0GwRl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 6, 2020

With Ben Simmons in the lineup, the 76ers are 2-1 in Orlando, but all has not been well.

Star big man Joel Embiid got into it with teammate Shake Milton in the first game of the restart, and Philadelphia needed a late Milton three-pointer to squeak past San Antonio in its second game.

Currently, Philly is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers and two games behind fourth-seeded Miami. The 76ers have five regular season games remaining.