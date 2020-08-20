Al Horford’s Sister Has A Blunt Message For The Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers fans are not happy with head coach Brett Brown on Wednesday night – Al Horford’s sister included.

Anna Horford, the sister of the five-time NBA All-Star big man, has been a must-follow on Twitter for years now. She’s rarely – if ever – afraid to bluntly speak her mind.

The sister of the Sixers star did just that on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia was crushed by Boston, 128-101, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round series. The Sixers now trail the Celtics, 2-0, and look dead in the water.

Anna Horford joked that Philadelphia should ask Boston head coach Brad Stevens to draw up some plays.

Maybe we could get Brad Stevens to coach for a few plays… lmao — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) August 19, 2020

Anna Horford is obviously very familiar with Coach Stevens, as her brother played for him from 2016-19.

Al Horford signed with Philadelphia following the 2018-19 season. He signed a four-year, $97-million deal with the Sixers. At the time, it was seen as a major coup for Philadelphia and a big loss for Boston.

While Horford remains a good player, he hasn’t been the best fit next to Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. Of course, Sixers fans might blame Brett Brown for that.

Philadelphia will attempt to get on the board in this series with a win in Game 3, which is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Friday.