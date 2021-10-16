Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love.

On Saturday, Iverson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for Simmons. He wrote, “Follow God’s plan and execute Lil bro.”

Simmons has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past few months due to his desire to leave Philadelphia. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the main reasons why Simmons is back is because he could lose a lot of money if he continues to sit out. Another reason that he returned is because he feels as if he has something to prove.

Despite all his physical gifts, Simmons has come up short at times when it matters most. For example, he averaged 11.9 points per game this past postseason. That’s not good enough for a player with his skillset.

It’s tough to tell if Iverson’s message will inspire Simmons to run it back with the 76ers, but at least it proves that not everyone in Philly wants him gone.

Simmons currently has four years and $147 million remaining on his contract. That makes it challenging for the 76ers to find a trade partner for him.

Even though it seems like Simmons’ days with the 76ers are numbered, there’s still a chance that he plays for Philadelphia this season. Besides, we’ve seen crazier things happen in the NBA.