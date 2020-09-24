The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Allen Iverson Reveals He Truly ‘Hates’ 1 TV Personality

Allen Iverson gesturing toward the crowd.PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 16: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures to hear cheers from the crowd during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Allen Iverson is not a fan of one sports media personality, and he wants to make damn sure you understand that. However, he won’t say who the person is.

Iverson appeared on a recent episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All The Smoke” podcast. During his segment, AI confessed that there is a member of sports television he “hates.”

The Hall of Fame guard refused to divulge the target of his animosity, but said the feelings of hatred are mutual. He did say it was not Skip Bayless, who he “has love for.”

“The way you hate me, motherf—er I hate you too,” Iverson said of his anonymous detractor. “I’m not mentioning your name because I don’t want the whole world to know I gave you that type of love. You and your daddy. The both of you.”

So who is the dude who “The Answer” just can’t stand? Well, there are a lot of people speculating in the comments, but for now, Iverson isn’t saying any more.

Who do you think he’s talking about here?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.