Allen Iverson Reveals He Truly ‘Hates’ 1 TV Personality

Allen Iverson is not a fan of one sports media personality, and he wants to make damn sure you understand that. However, he won’t say who the person is.

Iverson appeared on a recent episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All The Smoke” podcast. During his segment, AI confessed that there is a member of sports television he “hates.”

The Hall of Fame guard refused to divulge the target of his animosity, but said the feelings of hatred are mutual. He did say it was not Skip Bayless, who he “has love for.”

“The way you hate me, motherf—er I hate you too,” Iverson said of his anonymous detractor. “I’m not mentioning your name because I don’t want the whole world to know I gave you that type of love. You and your daddy. The both of you.”

Allen Iverson has a message for a certain TV personality "The way you hate me, motherf*cker I hate you too…you and your daddy." 😳 (🎥 All The Smoke) pic.twitter.com/dxNEKWrTk9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 24, 2020

So who is the dude who “The Answer” just can’t stand? Well, there are a lot of people speculating in the comments, but for now, Iverson isn’t saying any more.

Who do you think he’s talking about here?