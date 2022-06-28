Allen Iverson Uniforms Coming Back? NBA World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Allen Iverson (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers and Kobe Bryant (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers (R) exchange words at the end of game two of the NBA Finals 08 June 2001 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lakers won 98-89 to tie the seven-game series 1-1. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Buckle up, Sixers fans. The iconic Allen Iverson uniforms could be making a comeback.

According to the Philly Inquirer, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly considering bringing back the black Allen Iverson uniforms in the near future.

In the words of LeBron James, "It's about damn time."

The Philadelphia 76ers should have never gotten rid of the Allen Iverson uniforms.

Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer has more on the developing story:

So 25 years ago this month, the Sixers ditched red and blue for black and gold as they revolutionized their uniforms with the help of Allen Iverson, who assisted in the design of the jerseys just before he reenergized the franchise... They won’t be worn next season to coincide with the 25th anniversary as the Sixers are not one of the teams authorized by the league to wear a throwback — or 'classic' — uniform in 2022-23. But it’s safe to assume that the black uniforms are in the conversation to be worn as alternates the next time the Sixers are allowed to do so.

Should Philly bring back the classic Allen Iverson uniforms?