Allen Iverson’s High School Football Mixtape Is Going Viral

Allen Iverson is one of the all-time great basketball players. But as a young high school football player, he had tremendous potential, too.

This Sunday marks The Answer’s 45th birthday, and clips of Iverson’s incredible football skills have been making the rounds on social media. At Bethel High School in Virginia, Iverson played quarterback, running back, defensive back, and kick returner.

Based on the clips below, he did a pretty good job playing all four of those positions. He demonstrates incredible elusiveness when the pocket collapses, trucks defenders when running the ball, stick-hits opposing offensive players when he’s on defense and brings the ball back a good distance on returns.

As a junior at Bethel, Iverson led both the football team and the basketball team to Virginia state championships. He even earned High School Player of the Year honors in both sports.

Allen Iverson turns 45 today and a reminder that he would have unstoppable in Madden. 🎥: @timelesssports_ pic.twitter.com/Oxtte7Xp4i — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 7, 2020

Iverson wound up sticking with basketball though and the results speak for themselves.

He became a star at Georgetown, the No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1996 NBA Draft and then an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. Iverson was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

By the looks of things, Iverson made the right choice with his sport.

Still, it’s fun to think about what could have been for Iverson on the gridiron. Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden reportedly thinks of A.I. as the “one that got away.”

I vividly remember former FSU coach Bobby Bowden telling me that Iverson was "the one that got away." At that time he had Peter Warrick and Anquan Boldin was coming. But when asked Bowden said Iverson was the best high school athlete he ever saw. https://t.co/E7R2HPAbVw — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 7, 2020

How good would Allen Iverson have been if he had decided to pursue football as his main sport?