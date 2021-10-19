Anonymous NBA Executive Has Blunt Admission On Ben Simmons

Does Ben Simmons actually believe his current strategy of pouting and poor effort will pay off in the long run? The overwhelming answer is no.

An anonymous NBA executive reached out to Sports Illustrated NBA insider Chris Mannix on Tuesday. In doing so, the source questioned Simmons’ strategy and how it’s currently impacting his trade value. In summary, it’s sinking fast.

“When sh– goes south, this is how he reacts? Who wants a guy like that,” said the anonymous NBA executive.

Whoever this is, he’s right.

Ben Simmons believes the Philadelphia 76ers will trade him when they’re sure he’s done playing for them. But such a strategy comes at a cost.

Teams won’t be willing to give up much to land Simmons in a trade. And who would want him at this point, anyway?

Simmons showed up to practice on Monday with a phone in his pocket. He never removed it and even proceeded to practice with it in his pocket.

Things got worse on Tuesday when Doc Rivers had to kick Simmons out of practice after he refused to participate in a defensive drill.

Simmons’ trade value is falling in a hurry. His strategy has gone south and there’s now no end in sight.

At the moment, it appears the Philadelphia 76ers are planning on keeping Simmons on the roster, regardless of the distraction. That could prove to hurt the team in the long run.