1 NBA Team Rumored For Blockbuster Trade For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers don’t appear to be interested in trading former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Ben Simmons, but if they get to that point, one franchise appears to be interested in pouncing on the move.

Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury. It’s unclear when the All-Star forward will return.

This is a significant loss for the 76ers, but it’s also an opportunity for the franchise to see what a fully Joel Embiid-team looks like. Embiid and Simmons have not always been at their best when playing together. While their respective games don’t fully clash, they don’t fully complement each other, either.

Some NBA pundits have suggested that the Sixers would be better off picking one player to build around. That player is usually Embiid.

It remains to be seen if Philadelphia would actually consider a Simmons trade, but if the franchise does, there’s another Eastern Conference team ready to propose a deal.

From Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor:

One executive who spoke with cleveland.com believes the Sixers will need to choose between Simmons and Joel Embiid — if Philly has an earlier-than-expected playoff exit. The Cavs, of course, would have interest in Simmons. He possesses the talent and versatility to immediately alter the team’s future. The Sixers would want a haul for the 2016 No. 1 pick who is locked up through 2023-24 and will probably be named to the All-Defense First Team. But the Cavs believe they have enough to assemble an enticing package, especially with recent first-rounders littering the roster, a top six pick coming in October and a future first from the Milwaukee Bucks.

That could be an enticing package, but the Sixers might be interested in getting more of a known player back, instead of draft picks.

For now, the Sixers are simply focused on getting Simmons healthy for the playoffs. Trade rumors can wait until the offseason.