NBA Fans Are Roasting Ben Simmons After Viral Fishing Video

Ben Simmons has been an excellent player in the NBA so far in his young career, with one glaring weakness: the man cannot and will not shoot the basketball. He is so reluctant to shoot the ball that both a preseason made three and his first career three in a regular season game made headlines earlier this year.

It took the former No. 1 pick 171 career games before he connected on a shot from beyond the arc. He was already an All-Star once before he did so. He made the game for a second time this season before the league shutdown. Simmons is 2-for-6 from deep this year, and 2-for-23 for his career thus far.

Simmons is in Orlando for the NBA Restart. The league is bringing 22 teams in Playoff contention to Disney properties, to a “bubble”-esque campus where they hope to play eight final regular season games for each team, and then an entire 16-team postseason. Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are a major contender in the Eastern Conference.

Today, the 23-year old star point guard was trying his hand at a different sport while in Florida: fishing. He managed to catch one, but when he went to toss it in the water, it… didn’t not go well. As is usually the case with the NBA corner of Twitter, people used this as an excuse to get some serious jokes off.

Ben Simmons just tried to throw a fish into the water and missed……………💀 pic.twitter.com/nrtUC93L2z — Matt H. (@mph_824_) July 11, 2020

This dude Ben Simmons aim so bad he threw the fish and it hit the dock

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KfNYidpQTy — Yung Tit (@lillostvdos) July 11, 2020

Ben Simmons’ fish basically experienced this pic.twitter.com/GA1riXakMN — Disney Hotel Front Desk (@nihilist_bucks) July 11, 2020

Ben Simmons fish throwing % and 3pt. % are very similar 🤣 https://t.co/hrCsAme4R5 — Matthew Queener (@Queener_Stripes) July 11, 2020

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor even got a plug in for the ever-popular “Ben Simmons shoots with the wrong hand” theory, something he even acknowledged in a New York Daily News article.

Ben Simmons throws fish back in the water with the wrong hand. pic.twitter.com/365wn4Imwh — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 11, 2020

I’m very excited to see Simmons and the rest of the NBA’s superstars back in action later this month.

More importantly, however: I hope that fish is okay.