Friday Will Reportedly Be Big Day For Ben Simmons, Sixers

Ben Simmons has been back with the Philadelphia 76ers for just over a week, but the relationship between the two appears to be worse off than ever.

Since returning to the Sixers, Simmons has been thrown out of practice and suspended for the team’s season opener. On Thursday, he reportedly showed up to the team’s facility for an individual workout, only to receive treatment for “back tightness.” He departed the facility soon after.

The perplexing events of the week have added another wrinkle to the Simmons saga that ramped up at the end of last season. The three-time All-Star has made it clear that he wants out of Philadelphia, but the team is only willing to grant that wish if it can receive a hefty trade package in return.

However, Simmons’ recent actions have put the Sixers in a bind. As a result, an important conversation between the 25-year-old point guard and team leadership has been scheduled for Friday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will arrive to 76ers shootaround early on Friday morning ahead of the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Once there, he will meet with “organizational leadership” to discuss his playing status.

“All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to come early to the 76ers shootaround on Friday morning to discuss his playing status with organizational leadership, sources tell ESPN. Sixers play the Nets on ESPN and team is still hopeful that Simmons will participate in shootaround,” Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday.

All-Star guard Ben Simmons is expected to come early to the 76ers shootaround on Friday morning to discuss his playing status with organizational leadership, sources tell ESPN. Sixers play the Nets on ESPN and team is still hopeful that Simmons will participate in shootaround. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

It’s unclear if the conversation will just be focused on Simmons’ availability for Friday’s game or if it will expand his status for the rest of the year. Either way, the Sixers need to determine if the three-time All-Star wants to be playing basketball before trying to trot him out on the court.

A separate report from NBA insider Shams Charania on Thursday indicated that Simmons is “not mentally ready” to play for Philadelphia and won’t be for some time. The report suggested that he definitely won’t suit up for the 76ers game against the Nets Friday.

It sounds like Simmons’ status has yet to be determined for tomorrow’s game, but the Friday morning conversation will be important for each side to explain its viewpoint. Afterwards, we may have a more clear picture about how this bizarre situation will end.

76ers-Nets tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.