Ben Simmons Has Been Playing A New Position In Practice

Since entering the NBA in 2016, the Philadelphia 76ers have mostly deployed him as a point guard or a small forward.

Simmons has made two straight All-Star Games, but the Sixers’ ceiling might be higher with him playing closer to the basket. Ahead of the resumed NBA season, Simmons is testing himself at a new position.

According to 76ers reporter Kyle Neubeck, Simmons has been playing at power forward during practice. Better yet, his coaches are saying that he’s “bought in ‘like a star'”.

It’s not the first time Simmons has played the four since becoming a basketball player, though. He played it in high school and was recruited to LSU as the No. 1 power forward in the nation in 2015, per ESPN.

Ben Simmons is playing the four in practice. The coach says he has bought in "like a star." Shake Milton is starting at point guard. Joel Embiid says he has been "amazing" running the team. Here come the summer Sixers: https://t.co/YYT9eJJpgR — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 13, 2020

Simmons was so dominant in college that he was basically free to play however he wanted at LSU. Since joining the NBA, he’s largely been used as a point guard.

But at 6-foot-10 and with tremendous athleticism, Simmons has developed into an athlete that can be deployed a number of different ways. It’s no surprise that the team wants to use their star player in as many ways as possible if he can be effective.

Philadelphia heads into Orlando with a 39-26 record – comfortably ahead of Brooklyn and the Magic for the 6-seed, but within striking distance of the 5- and 4-seeds.

What kind of an impact might Ben Simmons have in a new position? Will he be better or worse?