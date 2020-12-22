Ben Simmons Has Blunt Response To The James Harden Rumors

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been involved in several trade rumors over the past month. However, it doesn’t sound like all that outside noise will affect his mindset heading into the 2020-21 season.

The reason Simmons is being mentioned in trade talks is because he’s most likely to get shipped from Philadelphia to Houston in exchange for James Harden.

When asked if these trade rumors will bother him this season, Simmons said “Every day I wake up, every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I’m representing the Sixers. So my mentality never changes.”

Simmons also made it known that his priority is to win a championship in Philly. He’s been a huge part of the franchise since getting drafted in 2016, and it’d mean a lot to him to win a title with the 76ers.

“I’m here to win a championship. That goal is never gonna change. I know things are always going to be said in the media, and rumors and things like that, but my goal is to come in every day and get better and help the team that I’m on win a championship.”

New ESPN story: As the Sixers prepare to begin their season tomorrow, Ben Simmons isn't worried about the possibility of being traded for James Harden. "I'm here to win a championship. That goal is never gonna change." https://t.co/lps3UJlM0q — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 22, 2020

Last season, Simmons averaged 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Acquiring a former MVP in Harden would be great for the Sixers’ offense, but they might want to wait to see how Simmons performs under Doc Rivers before they entertain the thought of giving up the 24-year-old superstar.

[ESPN]