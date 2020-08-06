The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The MRI Results For 76ers Star Ben Simmons Are Reportedly In

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Ben Simmons.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers walks up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

The MRI results for Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons are reportedly in and fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Simmons, who’s been moved from point guard to forward, left today’s game against the Washington Wizards with an injury. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick appeared to tweak something in his knee.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that Simmons is dealing with a serious injury. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the MRI results on Simmons’ knee are clean.

“He’s expected to be day-to-day,” Charania reports.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown had said following the game that he was unclear on the extent of Simmons’ injury.

“We don’t know,” Brown said. “I’m sure the club will make some statement about his departure from the floor soon.

“More than that I don’t know. But I’m very curious to hear what that news is.”

Brown and the Sixers have to be relieved by the MRI results. The Sixers got the win over the Wizards today, but it’s difficult to imagine them going deep in the playoffs without Simmons playing at a high level.

Philadelphia is currently 41-27 on the 2019-20 season. The Sixers are currently in the No. 6 seed position in the Eastern Conference. They’ll be back on the court on Friday against the Orlando Magic.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.