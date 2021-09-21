Ben Simmons Reportedly Makes Final Decision On 76ers

Ben Simmons’ days in the City of Brotherly Love are officially numbered. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski released a bombshell report regarding the Philadelphia 76ers’ All-Star point guard.

According to Wojnarowski, the 76ers have been informed that Simmons will not report to the team facility for the start of training camp.

“Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise,” Wojnarowski said. “Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.”

Wojnarowski added that Simmons is willing to carry out this plan in order to force his way to a new team.

This report from Wojnarowski shouldn’t really surprise Philadelphia fans. A few weeks ago, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that Simmons could play hardball due to the structure of his contract.

“And one thing that I think is interesting is that, his contract is structured in a way that he’s going to get half of his money by October 1 – $16.5 million of his $33 million comes before he has to worry about getting fined a single dime, 41 of his games,” Windhorst explained. “So he’s going to have a war chest and he can just sit this out.”

Now that Simmons’ stance has been made clear, the 76ers will have to work the phones to see what type of package they can get in return for the former No. 1 overall pick.