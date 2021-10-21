Look: Old Ben Simmons Draft Profile Is Going Viral

When the Philadelphia 76ers used the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 to select Ben Simmons, the organization couldn’t have foreseen the events of the last few months. The now 25-year-old, three-time All-Star has shown little desire to improve his game or be a member of the team moving forward, leading to a crumbling relationship between him and the franchise.

Earlier this week, after a practice confrontation with Sixers head coach Doc Rivers led to Simmons getting tossed from practice, an old draft report on the Aussie point guard went viral, showing that there have been red flags surrounding him all along.

ESPN NBA draft analyst and founder of DraftExpress Jonathan Givony reposted his past draft profile on Simmons Thursday morning. Although the point guard’s physical traits are notably off the charts, a synopsis of him is especially jarring given his actions over the past few months.

“Simmons’ lack of competitiveness in crucial games has raised question about his character… Those who know him best say he needs things to revolve around him on and off the court and that he’s often been close-minded to coaching or instruction,” Givony wrote in summary on Simmons back in 2016.

Went on the WIP Morning show in Philadelphia to talk about my 2016 scouting report on Ben Simmons (https://t.co/HXXmpSWCSJ) which, unfortunately for the 76ers, has proven to be prescient. pic.twitter.com/VAs7LgpjL7 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 21, 2021

Simmons has developed into a masterful playmaker and top-tier defender, but he’s exhibited many holes in his game that stem from his perceived lack of wanting to get better. He hasn’t developed a jump shot and seems almost afraid of the big moments, which was perfectly illustrated when he passed out an open dunk in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Givony explained that it’s not the Sixers fault for drafting Simmons at No. 1 after he pointed out his concerns with the Aussie point guard. However, both parties are to blame for not developing Simmons into one of the most unique players in the NBA today.

“They were aware of all of this but they thought that they could fix it. And that’s what NBA teams do… I don’t blame them for drafting him. I blame them for not holding him accountable, not forcing him to shoot and never putting him on the bench when he acted the way that he did, like a primadonna. That’s what I blame them for…” Givony said in a recent appearance on the WIP Morning show in Philadelphia.

Simmons was suspended from the Sixers first regular season game on Wednesday for “conduct detrimental to the team.” He’s eligible to return this week for Philadelphia’s match-up with the Brooklyn Nets, but his relationship with the 76ers front office, coaching staff and his own teammates seems to be hanging by a thread.