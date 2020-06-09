Ben Simmons Posts 2-Word Message Ahead Of NBA’s Return

Only a few teams are capable of winning the NBA Finals this year – Ben Simmons and the Sixers might be one of them. Philadelphia’s star point guard is ready to get back to work ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The Sixers are one of the favorites to contend in the East this year, but plenty of opposition stands in the way. The Bucks, Celtics and Raptors are Philadelphia’s biggest challengers. The Lakers and Clippers also pose as roadblocks to the Sixers’ championship aspirations.

There’s no doubt the Sixers’ roster is talented enough to make a deep playoff run. Simmons is ready to get to work.

The resumption of the NBA’s 2019-20 season is on the horizon as July 31 fast approaches. That leaves players a little more than a month to get back into shape for the rest of the year. Simmons certainly looks like he’s making the most of his time off, as evident by his latest Instagram post:

Prior to the 2019-20 season postponement, Simmons was having a terrific year. The 6-foot-7 point guard is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest this season.

As for the Sixers as a whole, they’re currently 39-26 on the year, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference. There’s no doubt Philadelphia is capable of much more considering its current roster.

If Simmons can elevate his play down the stretch of the season, the Sixers should made a deep playoff run.