Ben Simmons Posts Message About The Sixers Getting Swept

Ben Simmons was forced to watch as the Philadelphia 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday.

The Sixers were without their star forward for all four games, as Simmons was out with a knee injury.

Philadelphia was overmatched by Boston in nearly every aspect of the game. The Celtics had their way with the Sixers, winning Game 4 on Sunday en route to a 4-0 sweep.

Simmons posted a message on Twitter on Monday morning regarding the series loss.

“Watching my team get swept hurt, and I don’t ever want to feel that way again,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s going to be a big offseason for the Sixers.

Philadelphia is widely expected to part ways with head coach Brett Brown, who could be fired as early as today. The Sixers could also make some moves in the front office and with their roster.

Simmons and Joel Embiid, though, are expected to stick around. While some have suggested that Philadelphia needs to trade one of them, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes the chances of that happening are minimal.

.@wojespn says the chances of Philly breaking up Simmons and Embiid are "fairly remote." pic.twitter.com/5g9p0LrvCu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 24, 2020

Embiid and Simmons are both still young, but time could be running out on them in Philadelphia. The 2020-21 season will be critical.