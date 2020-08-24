Ben Simmons Reportedly Took Issue With Jimmy Butler Text Message

A year after their split, Jimmy Butler is on the verge of a second round playoff appearance with the Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers are going home.

Philadelphia was swept by Boston, 4-0, in the Eastern Conference first round on Sunday. The Sixers were without star forward Ben Simmons and were outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.

In the wake of Philly’s early playoff exit, reporters are digging deep on the culture within the Sixers’ franchise.

Chris Haynes shared an interesting nugget about what Jimmy Butler was like as a teammate in Philadelphia last season:

Butler was lukewarm on re-signing with Philly last off-season and the organization was aware, but the Sixers were still prepared to offer him a max contract if he wouldn’t take any recruiting visits, sources said. Butler did not agree to that stipulation, sources said, and both sides ended up parting ways. Butler was a force for the Sixers and proved to be their finisher down the stretch, but he wasn’t sold that the team was invested in winning, and his leadership style rubbed some the wrong way at times. Brown didn’t appreciate how outspoken Butler was with his coaching tactics, and Ben Simmons once took issue with a text message Butler sent in a team group chat that instructed Simmons what not to do in an upcoming game against Brooklyn, sources said.

Butler then forced his way to Miami, where he signed a max contract with the Heat.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is on the verge of major changes this offseason. Head coach Brett Brown appears to be on his way out and there could be movement within the front office.

Will someone like Simmons or Embiid be floated for a trade, as well?

It’s going to be an interesting offseason in Philadelphia.