Ben Simmons HS Coach Comments On His Shooting Struggles

For an NBA star, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons’ reluctance to shoot from the outside has been a major issue throughout his career. The situation grew very dire during the team’s playoff run this year.

The 1-seed 76ers were shocked in the last round by the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons struggled to do anything offensively, and became an unbelievable liability at the free throw line late in games.

Simmons, who averaged over 14 points per game in the regular season, averaged just 11.9 in the postseason. Most significantly, he shot a putrid 34.2-percent from the line, and was an offensive zero in the fourth quarters of that series.

Kevin Boyle, who coached Simmons when he blew up as an elite prospect at Montverde Academy, thinks that the issues are far more mental than physical for the three-time All-Star. He says that the issues developed sometime early in his NBA career.

“I think it’s more a mental thing than physical thing. I know there’s some things that have to be cleaned up there. I thought his shot was pretty good coming out of high school,” Boyle said on the Takeoff With John Clark podcast.

“He had a slight slant to the left, but very slight. And when he first got to Philly, I don’t know what really happened, but his form changed—really, technically not correct… I think maybe trying to straighten him out too much with his arm, ended up opening his arm up. It didn’t look good, and I think he lost confidence—the way it appeared, and also the result.”

Simmons is a creative ball-handler, he’s strong when attacking the basket, and he’s an impressive passer, especially for his size. He’s also one of the more impressive defensive guards in the NBA. His complete unwillingness to shoot the three is a huge issue, and things have been compounded with his deteriorating free throw percentage.

We’ll see if the Sixers run it back with Ben Simmons next year, or if the mounting trade rumors start to turn into something.

