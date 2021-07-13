Sixers Reportedly ‘Opening Up’ Trade Talks For Ben Simmons

A few weeks ago, all the trade rumors involving Ben Simmons fizzled out. Well, that all changed on Tuesday morning due to a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers have “opened up” trade conversations surrounding Simmons and have engaged in talks with other teams.

Charania added that Philadelphia would like an “All-Star player in return” for Simmons. This makes a ton of sense considering Simmons is young and very productive.

The timing of this report is interesting since Sixers head coach Doc Rivers recently said that he wants Simmons back for the 2021-22 season.

“Ben’s great,” Rivers told TMZ. “I want him back. He’s terrific. He’ll be great. I think he doesn’t need a lot of fixing. He’s gonna be great for us. He’ll be great.”

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and have engaged with teams. Full details and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/sdjV49uw3h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2021

This past season, Ben Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Although he’s extremely versatile, the former No. 1 pick still hasn’t developed a jump shot.

It’s tough to predict what the Sixers might receive in return for Simmons, but we already have an idea of what they do and don’t want.

Last week, it was reported that Philadelphia turned down Indiana’s offer of Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick for Simmons. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, meanwhile, reported that Philadelphia would love to go all in on a trade for Portland star guard Damian Lillard.

We’ll have more updates on Simmons’ future in Philly when they’re available.

[The Athletic]