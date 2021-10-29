Report: Ben Simmons Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.

It is very unclear what the trade market for Simmons looks like at this point. Sixers general manager Daryl Morey doesn’t want to give away his All-Star caliber guard for nothing, but it doesn’t make much sense to have the distraction linger all year.

If Simmons gets his wish to be traded, he reportedly has one preferred spot: the Golden State Warriors. Of course, that could be a one-sided desire. Still, the idea of Simmons playing alongside elite shooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson is intriguing.

“According to one league source, Simmons would still prefer to be traded,” Evan Massey of NBA Analysis reports. “His preferred destination if a trade does occur is the Warriors, who he believes would be a perfect fit for the next chapter of his career.”

Per Massey’s report, “in Simmons’ head,” he could be a youthful upgrade to the role that Warriors great Draymond Green currently occupies. While they have very different demeanors on the court, both have similar skill sets. Green has been an ideal complement to guys like Curry and Thompson.

Both are big, rangy defenders who can guard virtually every position. They’re also creative passers from inside the offense, who can dial things up for talented shooters around the perimeter.

Getting rid of Green, one of the cornerstones of the Warriors’ dynasty, would be a tough sell though.

Just this week, NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors reporter Kerith Burke shot down the Ben Simmons idea on a number of levels, including the overlap with Green and the price that it would take to both acquire Simmons and pay him his max salary. If Philadelphia brings down the price, who knows what may happen, but as of now it seems unlikely.

