Stephen A. Smith Names 1 Team That Will “Make Push” For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t ready to give up on Ben Simmons just yet. At least that’s what ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week.

According to Wojnarowski, the Sixers remain committed to working through Simmons’ shooting issues this summer. His jumper has been his Achilles heel ever since he entered the league in 2016.

While the Sixers sound committed to Simmons for at least one more season, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith isn’t so sure the talented guard will be in the City of Brotherly Love for much longer.

On Friday’s episode of First Take on ESPN, Smith said the Golden State Warriors are expected to make a push for Simmons this offseason.

“I believe the Golden State Warriors are going to make a push for Ben Simmons, OK? So stay tuned,” Smith said. “It’s possible that Ben Simmons could end up in Golden State with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but calls have already been made. Things are percolating.”

Simmons would be allowed to focus on facilitating the basketball if he’s surrounded with great shooters like Curry and Thompson.

It’s hard to envision Golden State acquiring Simmons without giving up one of its All-Star players. A package of James Wiseman and the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft isn’t too shabby, but Philadelphia won’t need Wiseman as long as Joel Embiid is healthy.

Any team interested in acquiring Simmons would have to be comfortable taking on his contract. He has four years and $147 million remaining on his deal with the Sixers.