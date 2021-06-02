Breaking: 76ers Announce Injury Update On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced an official injury update for star big man Joel Embiid after he left Game 4 Monday night.

An MRI on Embiid’s right knee revealed a small tear in his lateral meniscus. He will not play in Game 5 tonight and is considered day-to-day.

“The injury will be managed with a physical therapy and treatment program,” the 76ers said in a press release.

While it’s good news for the Sixers that Embiid did not suffer a season-ending injury, this reads like the type of issue that is going to linger and hamper the MVP candidate throughout the playoffs.

Philadelphia needs to rely on Embiid if they are to outlast the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. Prior to his injury the other night, Embiid scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in 11 minutes.

He averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in the regular season, leading the Sixers to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Embiid-less Sixers will host the Wizards in Game 5 tonight. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. ET.