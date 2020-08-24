Breaking: 76ers Make Decision On Coach Brett Brown

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a decision on head coach Brett Brown after the Sixers’ disappointing playoff showing.

The Sixers are just a day removed from getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Philadelphia didn’t have Ben Simmons for the duration of the series, so it’s an understandable playoff loss. But patience has run out for the Sixers’ head coach.

Philadelphia has fired Brett Brown, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The tough news come just 24 hours after the Sixers’ disappointing Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The writing was on the wall here. Philadelphia had a track record of underachieving with Brown at the helm. But that still doesn’t erase awful decisions made by front-office leadership not named Brown. There’s multiple parties to blame here, but Brown is the casualty in this scenario.

The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 24, 2020

This could be the first domino to fall in what’s expected to be a bumpy off-season for the Sixers. Philadelphia will now seek out a new head coach. It’s likely that isn’t the last roster move made by the organization.

There’s plenty of rumors the Sixers will look to trade either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid during the upcoming off-season. Each player has loads of potential. But neither can stay away from the injury bug.

Philadelphia’s firing of Brett Brown will likely be just one of multiple moves the organization makes in coming weeks.