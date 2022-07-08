Breaking: James Harden Makes Decision For 2022-23 Season

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

James Harden shocked the NBA world this offseason by turning down his $47 million player option. That being said, it's very evident that he's focused on winning a title with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden is signing a two-year deal with the 76ers. The second year of that deal is a player option.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Harden is taking a $15 million pay cut for the 2022-23 season.

"Everyone around Harden has understood the focus on his workout regimen this offseason and a championship goal for 2022-23," Charania wrote. "His close relationships with those around the organization, including Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey, played a major role in trust between the two sides."

Philadelphia used the excess money that Harden turned down to sign veteran players like Danuel House and PJ Tucker.

In his first season with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. His production in the playoffs took a bit of a hit.

With a better supporting cast around Harden, the 76ers should be considered a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately for Harden, next season will only be viewed as a success if it ends with him hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.