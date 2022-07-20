Breaking: James Harden Reportedly Makes Free Agent Decision

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 10: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

James Harden already expressed his commitment to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, but it wasn't until this Wednesday night when he signed a new contract.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers have signed Harden to a two-year, $68.6 million deal that includes a player option.

Harden will make $33 million for the 2022-23 season. He could then either exercise his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season or become a free agent again.

Harden could've made over $47 million next season, but he decided to take a pay cut.

The reason Harden accepted a significant pay cut is because he wants to win a championship. The money that he turned down was ultimately used on role players like Danuel House and P.J. Tucker.

"I had conversations with [team president] Daryl [Morey], and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over," Harden told Yahoo Sports. "This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That's all that matters to me at this stage. I'm willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that."

In his first season with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21.0 points and 10.5 assists per game.