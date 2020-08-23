Sixers Fans Are Ready For Coach Brett Brown To Be Fired

The Brett Brown era might be over in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia was swept by Boston, 4-0, in the opening round of the Eastern Conference first round. The Sixers were out-matched in nearly every aspect of the game. Philly was without star forward Ben Simmons, but that doesn’t make fans feel much better about the outcome.

One thing is clear among Sixers fans following the Game 4 loss: Brett Brown needs to be fired.

Brown did a nice job getting Philadelphia through its rebuild. And the Sixers nearly knocked off the eventual champions in the playoffs last year. But it’s time for Philadelphia to move on.

“Thank you for your service, Brett Brown. Obviously not the greatest coach, but endured The Process and prepared these young men as best he could,” one fan wrote.

Not everyone was that gracious, though.

76ers fans after getting swept because Brett Brown is about to be fired pic.twitter.com/zQJ3fpR8pR — grittys burner account (@savagePhillySp2) August 23, 2020

An official decision on Brown probably won’t come today, but the Sixers are expected to move on from the head coach.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Sometime soon, the 76ers’ coach is expected to be relieved of his duties. The coach is expected to take the $10 million remaining on the final two seasons of his deal and start anew. It has a lot to do with the current state of the Sixers, who failed to live up to their lofty expectations and self promotion. The squad that repeatedly proclaimed they were “built for the playoffs” is one loss away from being swept in the first round.

That loss has now come, as the Sixers were defeated by the Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday.

Brett Brown watch is now on.