Brett Brown Reacts To Getting Fired By The Sixers

In a move that was expected, the Philadelphia 76ers officially fired head coach Brett Brown this afternoon after seven seasons with the team.

Brown’s tenure in Philly is one of the most unique head coaching experiences in NBA history. He shepherded the franchise through “The Process” and lost 253 games in his first four seasons as head coach. However, he led the Sixers to back-to-back 50-win campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and was 43-30 this year.

Ultimately, the Sixers’ inability to get over the hump cost Brown his job. Philly was swept out of the playoffs in Orlando by the Boston Celtics, with Brown bearing the brunt of responsibility for the poor effort. There’s plenty of blame to go around, however, including with how the Sixers’ roster is constructed in the first place.

With all that being said, Brown released a statement on his dismissal a short time ago. In it, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity he had in Philly and thanked the organization, players and fans.

Perhaps most interestingly, he praised embattled GM Elton Brand as a “high-character talent that the 76ers are fortunate to have.” Brand is also on the hot seat given how poorly the team performed this year following a flurry of moves and non-moves he made last offseason.

With Brett Brown out of the picture, the next step for Philadelphia is to find a coach that can potentially maximize the resources available to him with the 76ers.

Early reports indicate the team’s top target is former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, with Villanova head coach Jay Wright also being mentioned as a potential candidate.