Charles Barkley Reacts To The Sixers Hiring Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers hired their next head coach earlier this week, quickly moving on Doc Rivers after he was not retained by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers was let go by the Clippers following a disappointing second round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets. The veteran NBA head coach brought instant respectability to the Clippers, and he had some really good teams, but none of them were able to get over the hump.

The Sixers are hoping that will change in Philadelphia.

Former NBA star turned analyst Charles Barkley, who played for the 76ers, is a big fan of the hire.

“Listen, this is going to put a lot of pressure on Ben and Joel. Because how many years have y’all been blaming everything on Brett Brown? For the last three or four years. Well, now Brett Brown is no longer here, Doc’s got a great pedigree, I like Doc a lot as a person, I think he’s a good coach, so now there’s no more excuses for these people calling in and bashing on Brett Brown. It’s gonna be on, ‘Yo man, when are we gonna hold Ben and Joel accountable?'”

The Sixers are coming off a highly-disappointing season of their own, losing in the first round to the Boston Celtics.

Rivers will attempt to lead Philadelphia on a deep playoff run in 2021.