Charles Barkley Reveals Why Joel Embiid ‘Hates’ Him

Over the weekend, ESPN’s documentary focusing on the Chicago Bulls dynasty rolled one with episodes highlighting the team’s NBA Finals win over the Phoenix Suns.

Michael Jordan and company had to fight through the league MVP, Charles Barkley. After the show aired, Barkley spoke with ESPN about his relationship with Jordan – which isn’t great.

The conversation eventually turned to Barkley’s work as an analyst for TNT. During the interview, the former NBA star brought up his strained relationship with Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

The two have been openly critical of one another over the past few years. Barkley opened up on why the two seemingly can’t get along.

“Joel Embiid hates me because I call him lazy. Which, No. 1, I’m like, ‘Dude, you got to get in shape to play basketball.’ They don’t make him practice. It’s like, well, he’s got bad legs. That’s not how you get your legs better. You work out and get your legs better. Get him in the pool or something like that. But he’s a great kid, but I’m like, ‘Yo, man. You got to get in shape to play basketball.’ So I’m going to do my job no matter what.”

Barkley is never afraid to say what on his mind and that’s come back to bite him a few times.

Clearly he doesn’t mind given his current relationship with Embiid.