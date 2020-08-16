Colin Cowherd Names Most ‘Disappointing’ Team Of NBA Bubble

Who was the most “disappointing” team of the NBA bubble over the past couple of weeks? FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd has made his pick.

The sports radio personality named the Philadelphia 76ers the most “disappointing” team of the NBA bubble earlier this week.

Philadelphia, which dealt with injuries to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, went a disappointing 4-4 inside the NBA bubble during the seeding portion. The 76ers earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will play Boston in the first round.

“They were outscored by 21 points in the fourth quarter,” Cowherd said. “(The chemistry) wasn’t great. They still can’t play together.”

“Blow this thing up, let the two stars (Embiid and Simmons) go their separate ways.”

@ColinCowherd & @JoyTaylorTalks hand out NBA Bubble Awards: pic.twitter.com/NVf5QQn4Mr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 13, 2020

This does feel like somewhat of a make-or-break postseason for the Sixers. Both Embiid and Simmons are great players, but at a certain point, Philadelphia might be better off just picking one of them to build around. Neither player seems to complement the other player very well.

Of course, that could change if the Sixers beat the Celtics and Simmons returns in time to make a deep playoff run. But right now, it’s not looking very promising.

Boston and Philadelphia are scheduled to begin the first round on Monday at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.