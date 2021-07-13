Colin Cowherd Names ‘Ideal’ Trade Partner For Ben Simmons

Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia 76ers are in trade discussions involving Ben Simmons. After a few years of the Simmons-Joel Embiid experiment, the Sixers are finally exploring the market.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and have engaged with teams. Full details and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/sdjV49uw3h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2021

In light of Charania’s report, Colin Cowherd (on The Herd) mulled over a possible deal that would send Simmons to Golden State in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and the number seven pick in this year’s loaded draft.

While Simmons has struggled offensively throughout his playoff career, the top pick in the 2016 NBA draft remains an enticing asset. Simmons is a top-tier defender with the tools to neutralize the vast majority of opponents. He was named First Team All-Defense in 2021. On offense, he’s a gifted facilitator and finisher in the open floor.

In his Sixers-Warriors trade proposal, Cowherd offered a preemptive response to Philly fans who might not be thrilled to acquire Wiggins.

“You say, well [he’s] not an all-star player. Wiggins gives you eighteen, nineteen. He’s ready to play today,” the host of The Herd said. Cowherd is bullish on Philadelphia’s chances with Wiggins. “Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and a lottery pick in a really, really strong draft.”

Cowherd fancies Simmons’ fit in the Bay Area as well.

“I think Simmons answers a lot of questions,” Cowherd said. “He gives you size. [James] Wiseman’s a weird fit, but Ben Simmons is a great ball handler. He’d get the ball to Klay and Steph.”

Some teams will stay away from Simmons because of his refusal to shoot from outside. But the Sixers will field plenty of offers from suitors drawn to Simmons’ vision, athleticism and defensive versatility.

Philadelphia won’t want to mortgage its future. But the Sixers’ centerpiece, Embiid, is a twenty-seven year-old seven footer with a treacherous injury history. Look for general manager Daryl Morey to prioritize the short term.