Colin Cowherd Reveals His Pick For The NBA’s MVP

With roughly a month remaining in the NBA regular season, the race for this year’s MVP is heating up. On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd revealed his pick for the award.

LeBron James was considered the frontrunner for the award earlier this season, but an ankle injury knocked him out of contention. His absence opened the door for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 26.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Many fans considered Jokic the new favorite for MVP, but that was before Steph Curry caught fire. The two-time MVP has scored at least 33 points in each of the past six games.

Even though Jokic and Curry are worthy candidates for this year’s MVP, neither cracked the top spot on Cowherd’s list. Instead, that honor went to Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

“Do you understand this? He’s had 11 straight winning seasons,” Cowherd said. “That wouldn’t be that impressive if he played for a well-coached team, but that’s with the Hornets, Suns, tanking Thunder, Clippers and Rockets… By the way, the Suns have the second-best record in the NBA.”

5. LeBron James

4.

3.

2. Nikola Jokic

1.@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 5 NBA MVP Candidates: pic.twitter.com/D5BYLbmwNu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 20, 2021

Paul has been sensational in his first season with the Suns, averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 assists per contest. Those numbers aren’t as flashy as Curry’s or Jokic’s, but Phoenix is just 1.5 games back of the top record in the Western Conference.

Do you think Chris Paul deserves to be in the mix for this year’s MVP?