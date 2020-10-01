Contract Details Emerge In Doc Rivers’ Deal With 76ers

It didn’t take too long for the Philadelphia 76ers to swoop in on free agent head coach Doc Rivers. The veteran coach is heading to Philly where he will try and guide Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to success.

Rivers’ contract details with the Sixers have been released. Philly has signed Rivers to a five-year deal, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Los Angeles Clippers’ decision to let go of Rivers this week opened the door for the Sixers to find their man. Rivers was clearly the top coaching candidate in the NBA once Clippers’ owner Steve Ballmer announced the organization was moving on from the veteran coach.

Now, the former Clippers head man is heading back to the Eastern Conference – he’s no stranger to it, though. Rivers led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA Finals, where they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

It’s the only championship the Boston Celtics have won in the last 34 years of the organization.

ESPN story on Doc Rivers reaching agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers: https://t.co/WW2zdHnAcK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

Doc Rivers is certainly hoping to bring a championship to the championship-deprived city of Philadelphia. It’s been almost 40 years since the 76ers won the NBA Finals. But there is plenty of reason to believe Rivers can be the coach to lead Philly back to the promised land.

The duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid has yet to reach its full potential. Perhaps Rivers will be the coach to unlock the secret formula bound to give the Sixers success.

Rivers has plenty of work to do to guide Embiid, Simmons and the Sixers into a cohesive championship unit. Out of the all the coaches available for hire right now in the NBA, there’s no doubt Rivers is the right man for the Sixers’ job.