Dan Patrick Has Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a brutal collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5. One of the culprits of that blown lead was 76ers star Ben Simmons. And Dan Patrick didn’t like what he saw.

On Thursday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick took note of Simmons’ admission that his struggles from the free throw line are more “mental” than physical. From there he began to tear into Simmons for being both “a superstar and a liability.”

“You can’t be a superstar and a liability, you just can’t,” Patrick said. “And that’s what you have with Ben Simmons.”

Patrick listed off various ways in Simmons struggles as a player and dismissed many of the arguments for his stardom.

He concluded that Simmons is a liability and at best “just a good player.”

"You can't be a Superstar and a liability, you just can't." -DP discusses Ben Simmons' struggles #Sixers pic.twitter.com/3mNTQ6IcSi — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 17, 2021

Ben Simmons had eight points, four rebounds and nine assists while spending the second-most time on the court of any Philadelphia 76ers player. He went 4-of-14 on free throws and committed two turnovers.

Making just a couple of those free throws could have been the difference between winning and losing that Hawks game.

But Simmons can’t dwell on what happened. His team now must win the final two games to advance to the Conference Finals.

If they do lose, however, Simmons is going to get an earful from fans and pundits in the offseason.