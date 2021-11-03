Daryl Morey Reportedly Approached Ben Simmons Today

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Ben Simmons told the Philadelphia 76ers he’s not mentally ready to play up to his standards.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey approached Simmons on Wednesday about when he might return to the court. Once again, the All-Star point guard said that he’s not yet ready to rejoin his teammates.

“76ers president Daryl Morey approached All-Star Ben Simmons today about his return to game action, but Simmons restated that he is not yet mentally ready to play and is continuing to seek professional help,” Charania wrote on Twitter. “There’s no timetable on Simmons‘ return to the floor.”

Charania added that 76ers have been supportive of Simmons during this process and haven’t requested specifics about his discussions with professionals.

Earlier this week, ESPN insiders Adrian Wojnarowksi and Ramona Shelburne reported that Simmons has worked with mental health professionals since the summer.

The drama between Simmons and the 76ers has certainly quieted down over the past week, but that doesn’t mean this saga is over.

Eventually, Simmons will be ready to pick up a basketball again. When that time comes, he’ll have to be open with the 76ers about whether or not he wants to stay with the franchise.

Before the 76ers allowed Simmons to take time off to get himself right, he was fined nearly $2 million for missing games, practices and meetings.