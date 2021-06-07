Daryl Morey Receives $75,000 Fine For 2-Word Tweet

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is in a bit of trouble with the NBA.

The NBA has fined the Sixers and Morey $75,000 each for Morey’s two-word tweet he published last Thursday. Why? Well, let’s just say it was directed at Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Steph shouted out his brother, Seth (a guard for the Sixers), via Instagram last week following Seth’s 30-point performance against the Washington Wizards. Morey noticed Steph’s post, and took his shot.

The Sixers’ president of basketball operations took a screenshot of Steph’s post and wrote: “join ’em.” He’d clearly like to see Steph join Seth in Philly ahead of next season. Take a look.

Here’s the post that cost $75K pic.twitter.com/89cu5cNSkc — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 7, 2021

Daryl Morey did his best to explain he wasn’t tampering, but wasn’t very convincing.

My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers — nothing else! — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021

Despite Morey’s explanation, the NBA isn’t buying it. Adam Silver has issued a $75,000 fine for Morey’s two-word tweet.

“The NBA announced today it has fined Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey $75,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule,” the NBA announced in a statement, via NBA insider Tim Bontemps. “The fine is in response to a social media post Morey made June 3 regarding the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. The 76ers also were fined $75,000 for Morey’s conduct.”

This may be the only fine the NBA has issued for a tweet consisting of two words or less. It probably wasn’t worth it.

Besides, Stephen Curry probably isn’t leaving the Golden State Warriors anytime soon. Chances are he finishes out his career in the Bay Area.

Let’s be honest, though: it’d be fun seeing the lethal three-point shooter team up with his brother in Philly.