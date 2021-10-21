Daryl Morey Reveals Why Sixers Aren’t Trading Ben Simmons

It’s no secret that Ben Simmons isn’t happy in Philadelphia. However, the 76ers aren’t in a hurry to get a trade done anytime soon.

Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the 76ers, appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic this Thursday to reveal why he’s not ready to just ship Simmons out of Philly.

“Right now if we traded Ben Simmons like he wants, all we would get back is role players, and that would make no sense,” Morey said. “I would be prepared to strap in because it will take awhile. Simmons is a difference making player.”

These comments from Morey line up with what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this week. On Tuesday, Wojnarowski reported that Philadelphia will only move Simmons for a player who’ll help keep the team in championship contention.

“Sixers’ approach on a trade has remained steadfast: They won’t move Simmons for role players — only a player who’ll help keep them a championship contender,” Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday. “That hasn’t changed. For now, no one should expect a speedy resolution on Simmons’ future in Philadelphia.”

Simmons still has four years remaining on his contract with the 76ers. If anyone thinks Morey will just trade him in the near future just to grant his wish, think again.

“You’re going to think I’m kidding, I’m not. This could [go on for] four years,” Morey continued. “We’re in the prime of Joel’s career…Either Ben Simmons is playing for us, or we have to get back a difference maker.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how this saga in Philly ends.