DeAndre Jordan Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

Earlier this week the Lakers said goodbye to veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. The 33-year-old has since made his free agency decision. Jordan has signe d with the Philadelphia 76ers, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

“DeAndre Jordan has cleared waivers and will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “The 76ers will terminate Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract and he will be free to sign elsewhere.”

This isn’t much of a surprise. The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to compete for the Eastern Conference. It’s a path for DeAndre Jordan to get a ring.

Jordan wasn’t much help for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. However, he was sprung into a bigger role than he was expecting due to Anthony Davis’ injuries. With the Sixers, Jordan should be able to make a bigger impact with Sixers as a backup center.

“The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade deadline deal to acquire James Harden, sources said, and the Lakers’ waiving of Jordan, 33, on Monday moves them closer to filling that roster hole,” writes ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jordan is headed to Philly. Did he make the right free agency decision?